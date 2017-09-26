Wedding Photographer Captures Groom Diving Into Lake To Save Drowning Boy

Clayton and Brittany Cook were taking wedding photos together after tieing the knot the previous day. The were at a park bridge in Cambridge, Canada when Clayton noticed a boy in distress in the adjacent lake.

Without hesitation, Clayton jumped into the water. He told CTV News, “His face was underwater and he was fighting, like he was really fighting. Luckily, he was only a little guy…and I honestly just sort of hopped him up.”

Brittany said her husband’s quick thinking did not surprise her. “That’s Clay, like that’s Clay to me. It’s something he would just instinctively do.” She added, “It was like fate almost, we were meant to be there.”

Via CTV News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter