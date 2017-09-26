These Are Predicted To Be The Ten Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year

This year, once again there will be no shortage of incredible Halloween costumes. Still, with the amount of options to choose from, inevitable you’ll show up to a party with the same exact costume as somebody else.

If you want to stand out this year, shopping website Lyst took data from searches, pins and saves of Pinterest users to find out what costumes are shaping up to be the most popular this year.

Here’s hows the list is shaping up this year:

10-Mermaid

My Halloween costume! Im gonna make myself a mermaid. 😍 pic.twitter.com/JU8aUk9sIp — °Chey° (@Cheyfire27) September 25, 2017

I am happy to introduce you my mermaid costume which has been made by me almost entirely from recycled materials. … https://t.co/5VfqA2bL20 pic.twitter.com/86xd68hXeh — Lady Mousellyca (@LadyMousellyca) September 18, 2017

9-Unicorn

I GOT MY DOG A UNICORN COSTUME I CSNT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/ChoHNCdICq — fiona loves seán (@flannel_lirry) September 23, 2017

8-Hippie

7-The cast of Baywatch

"Dont you worry, it's gonna be alright

Cause Im always ready,

I wont let you out of my sight" Baywatch cosplay for a wrestling beach show😎🌴 pic.twitter.com/pKAGqj6GOL — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) August 26, 2017

6-The cast of Game of Thrones

5-Wonder Woman

4-Giraffe

This giraffe costume is his favorite thing to wear pic.twitter.com/Ifvtd6ijAy — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) September 9, 2017

New post (Giraffe Halloween Makeup (Diy Costume)…) has been published on Halloween – https://t.co/Ph6bcDwVVz pic.twitter.com/xbFNYQM7nB — Halloween (@eventsusa2) September 17, 2017

3-Belle from Beauty and the Beast

2-The cast of Stranger Things

1-Pennywise the Clown

And in case you want to dress as any of these for yourself, you can find some costume and clothing tips HERE!

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter