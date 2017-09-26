Pudge Rodriguez Pleads With Rangers Fans To Donate To Hurricane Relief For Puerto Rico

Things are dire in Puerto Rico, where people are running out of supplies. The cleanup from Hurricane Maria will take months, but the entire grid has been destroyed – meaning recovery will take much longer.
One person with a very personal stake in what’s happening in our island territory? Pudge Rodriguez, who calls Puerto Rico home – and is now doing what he can to help.
If you would like the help the people of Puerto Rico and Pudge’s family, click HERE. You can also text “REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.