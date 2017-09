When you think about the great TV couples of decade John Snow and Ygritte from ‘Game of Thrones’ intimately comes to mind. Their tragic romance was one of the most memorable arcs of the entire 7 season saga. But the story doesn’t end with the show. As it turns out Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, the actors who played John Snow and Ygritte respectively, have been an item since 2016.

Now, People is reporting that the HBO power couple is finally tying the knot.

Via Mashable