Jerry Jones And Cowboys Lock Arms And Kneel Before Monday Night Game; Resume Standing For National Anthem

It was a weekend that saw over 200 NFL players sit or kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

Rumors flew yesterday that Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones sent out an edict banning players from kneeling, but last night proved the very opposite. Before the ‘Boys game with the Cardinals kicked off, every member of the Cowboys, players, staff, and even Jones himself locked arms with one another, and proceeded to briefly kneel before the flag was unfurled and Jordin Sparks began singing the National Anthem.

As a statement of unity and equality, the entire Dallas Cowboys team linked arms, then kneeled prior to the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/HqoQoyzFiA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 26, 2017

As she began her rendition, every Cowboy proceeded to stand, still locked arm in arm.

The Arizona crowd booed briefly as the Cowboys took their knee. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said of the players deciding to kneel or sit during the anthem, “It certainly is our hope that people stand during the national anthem, but we also respect their right to make a personal statement or expression of their personal beliefs.”

Via Fox News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter