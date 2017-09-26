Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 26, 1987

Tuesday, September 26

The year was 1987. Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston were at the top of their games. Plus, thirtysomething debuted on TV, and “Draco Malfoy” himself, Tom Felton, was just a few days old.

Here were the songs tearing up the charts on September 26th, 1987!

Michael Jackson-Bad

Fleetwood Mac-Little Lies

ABC-When Smokey Sings

Whitesnake-Here I Go Again

Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam-Lost In Emotion

Billy Idol-Mony Mony

U2-Where The Streets Have No Name

Bananarama-I Heard A Rumor

Whitney Houston-Didn’t We Almost Have It All?