Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 26, 1987

Tuesday, September 26
The year was 1987. Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston were at the top of their games. Plus, thirtysomething debuted on TV, and “Draco Malfoy” himself, Tom Felton, was just a few days old.
Here were the songs tearing up the charts on September 26th, 1987!
Michael Jackson-Bad
Fleetwood Mac-Little Lies
ABC-When Smokey Sings
Whitesnake-Here I Go Again
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam-Lost In Emotion
Billy Idol-Mony Mony
U2-Where The Streets Have No Name
Bananarama-I Heard A Rumor
Whitney Houston-Didn’t We Almost Have It All?