Guy Loses His Nachos During Baseball Game and Gets So Much More in Return

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A devastating incident led to a night this game attendee will probably never forget. On Monday night during a baseball game between the St. Louis cardinals and the Chicago cubs, a great chase to catch a foul ended with Cubs shortstop, Addison Russell, lunging headfirst into the stands. The video shows the mess it caused on the field when Russell knocked a game attendee’s “fully loaded” nachos plate out of his hands and landing everywhere on the field. What a tragedy.

But the nachos guy, also known as Andrew Gudermuth, didn’t expect what would happen next. Russell came by the field where Gudermuth was sitting minutes later to hand him a new plate of nachos. What a guy!

The greatest part has to be Gudermuth’s interview by a news reporter. The description is hilarious.

The internet had its jokes about it, too.

Always keep both hands on your nachos!

