Guy Loses His Nachos During Baseball Game and Gets So Much More in Return

A devastating incident led to a night this game attendee will probably never forget. On Monday night during a baseball game between the St. Louis cardinals and the Chicago cubs, a great chase to catch a foul ended with Cubs shortstop, Addison Russell, lunging headfirst into the stands. The video shows the mess it caused on the field when Russell knocked a game attendee’s “fully loaded” nachos plate out of his hands and landing everywhere on the field. What a tragedy.

But the nachos guy, also known as Andrew Gudermuth, didn’t expect what would happen next. Russell came by the field where Gudermuth was sitting minutes later to hand him a new plate of nachos. What a guy!

Always keep two hands on the nachos – it’s just fundamentals! pic.twitter.com/Fjnqd4CJNj — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2017

The greatest part has to be Gudermuth’s interview by a news reporter. The description is hilarious.

Nacho Man: "The @Cardinals actually gave me the loaded nachos. … The @Cubs brought me plain nachos with a cup of cheese." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/d2sRm66qi0 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 26, 2017

The internet had its jokes about it, too.

Gonna rename all my fantasy teams "Lost His Nachos" and make this my logo. pic.twitter.com/C7pA393JtX — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 26, 2017

Some will say this game is when @Cubs eliminated the Cards from division title. Still more will know it always as The Nachos Game. — Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) September 26, 2017

Addison Russell makes food run after spilling nachos, Cubs beat Cardinals to near NL Central clinch. https://t.co/EFvn8iDzoG pic.twitter.com/wynYFNecb7 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) September 26, 2017

Always keep both hands on your nachos!