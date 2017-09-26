Football Announcers Go Nuts After Squirrel Runs For A Touchdown In The Middle Of A Game

As the second quarter of Saturday’s college football matchup between Louisville and Kent State was wrapping up, fans were treated to an unnanounced, surprising, and completely adorable touchdown run.

A loose squirrel was able to sneak its way onto the field during the middle of play, and the announcers calling the game absolutely lost their minds watching the little guy complete that ling 42-yard dash. It’s safe to say, they went nuts!!

Check out the run below!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 SQUIRREL TOUCHDOWN REPEAT: SQUIRREL TOUCHDOWN 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/IHFJdqEP6b — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 23, 2017

By the way, the squirrel outscored Kent State in the first half, 6-3.

Via CBS Sports

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter