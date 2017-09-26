Donald Trump Insults The Dallas Cowboys On Twitter, Backtracks 15 Minutes Later After Realizing They Stood For The Anthem

It always helps to make sure you know what you’re talking about before you take to Twitter.
Last night the Dallas Cowboys took a knee before the National Anthem. The team wanted the rest of the country to know that they kneel in solidarity with other players and teams over the issue of equality in this country.
Well, as we were all expecting, Trump has weighed in on the issue. And apparently, before knowing the whole story. The President actually took pride in the anger the Arizona fans expressed over the Cowboys kneeling, even though it was before the anthem. Trump tweeted…
Less than 15 minutes later, Trump was already backtracking on that statement. Trump tweeted…
Ok, just because you add “but” to your next tweet doesn’t really change the fact that you insulted Dallas minutes before.