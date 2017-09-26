Boomboxes From the ’70s And ’80s Are Making A Comeback!

The resurgence of vinyl records over the last few years has paved the ground for another classic piece of music technology.

Japan is seeing a growing resurgence in portable boombox players, popular from the ’70s and ’80s. 24-year-old Takuya Gomi attended a “big radio-cassette player” exhibition in Tokyo, where tabled and shelves were lined with boomboxes. “They’re big, heavy and awkward, but that’s why they’re unique.” A musician, Gomi often records using boomboxes because “You can also record the atmosphere of the occasion.”

The sale of boomboxes peaked around 6.1 million units in 1989, but dropped drastically to 1.1 million sold in 2010. This past June, Sony began selling a simple portable CD radio-cassette player, as older generations who wish to hear the sound of their cassettes once again.

Junichi Matsuzaki, 57, a collector of home electronic appliances said, “People don’t just want to hear digital music, they want to listen to music on many platforms. The fascination with records and other analog goods is spreading.” He also added the rise in popularity is due to, “their unique designs and other things that make them instruments that speak to one’s personality, and there is a strong fashion element.”

