Listen to Jack All-DAY Tuesday for your chance to win a U2 greatest hits prize pack!

Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 Jack FM starting at 6am, and when you hear the cue to call just dial 214 or 817 787-1003 for your chance to win!

Just another way 100.3 Jack FM is hooking you up with great prizes.

So listen to Jack ALL-DAY LONG Tuesday for your chance to win.