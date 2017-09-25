Tornado Weather, Cowboy Boots, And 14 Smells That Define Dallas

There’s so much to Dallas it’s next to impossible to experience everything in your lifetime. But at the very least, we have the smells to satisfy us!
There are plenty of smells and scents that are just quintessentially Dallas. Some are good, some are AMAZING, and some are pretty bad.
Here are 14 smells that are just so very Dallas!
Elotes and Home-Syle Tortillas Outside the Best Walk-Up Taquerias
Often this is the best part of going to Home Depot or Lowes!
The State Fair of Texas
Most of the time the Fair smells pretty exquisite. There’s tons of foods and treats to enjoy, but then you’ll get a waft of some combination of sweat, hay, and the building where they hold the pig races. The good is definitely worth the bad, however!
Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters
Tornado Weather
It starts getting a little muggy, and you can feel and smell the air just getting a little thicker.
Food Trucks at Klyde Warren Park
Much like the State Fair, at any moment you could walk by three or four different trucks featuring an incredible range of food, and you can’t beat eating a big ol kabob or slice of pizza while people are trying to work out and exercise in the park!
A New Rangers, Mavericks, Stars, or Cowboys Jersey
This could probably apply to any town with a professional team, but when your jersey is brand new and crisp, you can smell the pride just emanating from your back.
The Dallas Arboretum
It smells just as pretty as it looks!
The Trinity River
Not all of these smells are necessarily good, but there are few things more Dallas than the Trinity River! We can only imagine what’s floating down around there to give off its signature scent.
Hometown Brewery Tour
Cowboys Boots
Leather never loses its luster!
Half Price Books
Much like leather, old books never lose their luster. Everyone whose walked inside a Half Price Books knows the distinct smell of the thousands of pages just waiting to be read!
Vehicle Exhaust
Like we said earlier, not all of these smells will be good! But if you’ve lived and driven anywhere in Dallas, you know the smell of exhaust can sneak through anything!
Fat Wads of Cash
J.R. Ewing anyone?
Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum is a wonderful place to ride or bike or take a walk, and there are so many restaurants it’s a walking tour of the best smells Dallas has to offer!
Via Guide Live