Tornado Weather, Cowboy Boots, And 14 Smells That Define Dallas

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There’s so much to Dallas it’s next to impossible to experience everything in your lifetime.  But at the very least, we have the smells to satisfy us!

There are plenty of smells and scents that are just quintessentially Dallas.  Some are good, some are AMAZING, and some are pretty bad.

Here are 14 smells that are just so very Dallas!

Elotes and Home-Syle Tortillas Outside the Best Walk-Up Taquerias

Often this is the best part of going to Home Depot or Lowes!

This is Taco & Elote heaven…for real! 😋🌮🌽

A post shared by Zurit Ruiz (@zuritruiz) on

The State Fair of Texas

Most of the time the Fair smells pretty exquisite.  There’s tons of foods and treats to enjoy, but then you’ll get a waft of some combination of sweat, hay, and the building where they hold the pig races.  The good is definitely worth the bad, however!

Because sometimes you just need a nap. #sharetheSFT #SFTLivestock #livestock #bigtex #statefairofTX

A post shared by State Fair of Texas (@statefairoftx) on

Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters

Good morning and Happy Saturday from downtown Oak Cliff

A post shared by @lagyossarian on

Tornado Weather

It starts getting a little muggy, and you can feel and smell the air just getting a little thicker.

#dallassky #dallasclouds #dallas #anotherskypic Im in love with how the sky looks on the way home from dallas.

A post shared by 🎀Brittany🎀 (@shayshaybakery) on

Food Trucks at Klyde Warren Park

Much like the State Fair, at any moment you could walk by three or four different trucks featuring an incredible range of food, and you can’t beat eating a big ol kabob or slice of pizza while people are trying to work out and exercise in the park!

All set! Time now for class with @dallasyogacenter – Presented by @CignaTogether #CignaKlydeWarrenPark

A post shared by Klyde Warren Park (@klydewarrenpark) on

A New Rangers, Mavericks, Stars, or Cowboys Jersey

This could probably apply to any town with a professional team, but when your jersey is brand new and crisp, you can smell the pride just emanating from your back.

The Dallas Arboretum

It smells just as pretty as it looks!

The Trinity River

Not all of these smells are necessarily good, but there are few things more Dallas than the Trinity River!  We can only imagine what’s floating down around there to give off its signature scent.

Hometown Brewery Tour

I recently heard they decided to add more #hops to the recipe. #brewery #craftbeer

A post shared by Dustin Davis (@dustindavislsu) on

Cowboys Boots

Leather never loses its luster!

Half Price Books

Much like leather, old books never lose their luster.  Everyone whose walked inside a Half Price Books knows the distinct smell of the thousands of pages just waiting to be read!

Vehicle Exhaust

Like we said earlier, not all of these smells will be good!  But if you’ve lived and driven anywhere in Dallas, you know the smell of exhaust can sneak through anything!

#BestInternationalSkyline #December2015 #Dallas #Texas #I30WestBound #FairParkCurve #DallasTraffic #DallasSky #Bluetiful

A post shared by Paula : Bling Blinky of TEXAS (@blingblinkytexas) on

Fat Wads of Cash

J.R. Ewing anyone?

Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum is a wonderful place to ride or bike or take a walk, and there are so many restaurants it’s a walking tour of the best smells Dallas has to offer!

#art #deepellum #texas

A post shared by Paloma (@lildove_28) on

I think I found my happy place… thank you Diane the Boss Lady for hooking it up so hardcore. I need a nap #thetroff

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

Via Guide Live

Listen Live