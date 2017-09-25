TGI Fridays To Test Food And Alcohol Delivery Service In Dallas

TGI Fridays has partnered with Lash, a Dallas-based food delivery startup in order to make it easier to enjoy some delicious food delivered right to your door.

TGI Fridays will offer a select number of items from the menu for delivery, INCLUDING alcohol! After your order is placed through the app, and when you confirm your 21, an employee will take your order, and before heading to your home will stop by a liquor store and pick up a case of beer or bottle of tequila. They promise that the order will be fulfilled and delivered within an hour.

The best part of this new service is they will be testing it out in Houston AND in Dallas, although they hope to expand nationwide by 2018. Dallasites will be able to order TGI Friday’s for delivery this coming November!

