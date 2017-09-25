No One Asked For Cliff-Side Yoga But Here It Is

Yoga is taking the world by storm and that means that every day the world is introduced to a bizarre off shoot. Today’s Yoga spin off is dipping into the world of extreme sports. People are now doing whats called cliff-side Yoga. The name really speaks for itself on this one. Basically you just do Yoga on a dangerous cliff.

In China people are doing Yoga while suspended from wires on a very, very steep cliff. These fearless Yoga fanatics will literally do Yoga while hanging 200 meters above the ground.

You can checkout more pictures of this crazy new fad here.

Via Elite Daily