You can always count on Neil deGrasse Tyson to deliver some insightful and entertaining scientific commentary on movies and TV. Well, now he’s gone after the big fish, ‘Game of Thrones.’ Tyson recently dropped a handful of great tweets commenting on the physics of ‘Game of Thrones.’

If you haven’t seen season 7 you probably shouldn’t read these tweets, there’s for sure some major spoilers here.

Everybody all caught up on #GameOfThrones? I have a comment or two, if anybody is interested… — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

I thought the frozen dead dudes couldn’t swim, but aside from that… — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Bad Physics in #GameOfThrones: Pulling a dragon out of a lake? Chains need to be straight, and not curve over hill and dale. pic.twitter.com/VIJlIuDz3L — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Good Bio-Physics in #GameOfThrones: The Dragon Wingspans are sensibly large, as their body weight would require for flight. pic.twitter.com/gzD5wI38u5 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017