Love Texas? Love Beer? You Need This Wedding Cake!

Filed Under: Beer, bottle cap, Bud Light, Texas, Wedding Cake
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s no secret, we Texans are proud of our state. Yes there are times we may take it to the extreme, but we’re Texas! We’re awesome!

So it doesn’t get much more Texas than this phenomenal wedding cake. If you love the great state of Texas…if you love some Bud Light…this just might be the cake for you!

At an East Texas wedding…. from texas

It’s hard to tell but that first layer is a bottle cap, which is the foundation for the Texas cake, complete with the flag. Top it all off with a red solo cup full of fizzy foamy Bud Light. Yum!

Now if you could somehow put the beer flavor inside the cake, OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live