JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Eddy Grant

Eddy Grant, of “Electric Avenue” fame talks to Jt & Billy about his new, 15th studio album, Plaisance, named after the small village in Guyana he grew up in. Always socially conscious, Eddy has some thoughts on the Confederate Statue conversation happening in Dallas and the U.S. “It is not the statue that is the problem”, Grant said. “Changing the statue will not change the attitude.” Eddy also spoke on his admiration for Nelson Mandela and playing his 90th birthday concert. “He stopped America having to get involved,” Grant spoke of Mandela’s influence.

JT & Billy also preped for Friday’s Depeche Mode concert and say goodbye to Toys R Us.

