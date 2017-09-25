Jack’s Nine @ 9, National One Hit Wonder Day

Monday, September 25

The year is 2017, and today is National One Hit Wonder Day. Let’s be honest…nine songs isn’t enough to get all of the greatest one hit wonders of all time, so we’ve thrown in some honorable mentions, too. We’ve got some of the greatest one hit wonders on recent Nine @ 9s (“Macarena”), so some have been omitted to keep things fresh. And yes, some have been omitted for content (sorry, Meredith Brooks).

Here are our greatest one hit wonders of the ’70s and ’80s.

Soft Cell-Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go?

Tommy Tutone-867-5309/Jenny

Chumbawumba-Tubthumping

a-ha-Take On Me

Tony Basil-Mickey

A Flock of Seagulls-I Ran

Bow Wow Wow-I Want Candy

New Radicals-You Get What You Give

Dexy’s Midnight Runners-Come On Eileen

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Gerardo-Rico Suave

Sir-Mix-A-Lot-Baby Got Back