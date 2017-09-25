Jack’s Nine @ 9, National One Hit Wonder Day

Monday, September 25
The year is 2017, and today is National One Hit Wonder Day. Let’s be honest…nine songs isn’t enough to get all of the greatest one hit wonders of all time, so we’ve thrown in some honorable mentions, too. We’ve got some of the greatest one hit wonders on recent Nine @ 9s (“Macarena”), so some have been omitted to keep things fresh. And yes, some have been omitted for content (sorry, Meredith Brooks).
Here are our greatest one hit wonders of the ’70s and ’80s.
Soft Cell-Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go?
Tommy Tutone-867-5309/Jenny
Chumbawumba-Tubthumping
a-ha-Take On Me
Tony Basil-Mickey
A Flock of Seagulls-I Ran
Bow Wow Wow-I Want Candy
New Radicals-You Get What You Give
Dexy’s Midnight Runners-Come On Eileen
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Gerardo-Rico Suave
Sir-Mix-A-Lot-Baby Got Back