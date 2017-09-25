Did Jerry Jones Order The Dallas Cowboys Players To Stand During The National Anthem? Nope!!!

There’s been quite a bit of controversy surrounding the NFL this season. There are a lot of fans who are upset about players who kneel during the National Anthem as well as the President of the Untied States, who claimed they should be fired for doing so.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

So now we find our very own Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones caught in the crossfire. A story from last year has gone viral again, claiming that Jerry Jones told his players they would be fired if they didn’t stand for the National Anthem.

Sorry folks, that’s just not true. Jerry Jones never made that statement or anything even close to that. In fact, this whole story was made up by a man named Richie Newberry, who started spreading the lie on Facebook. Later on, after a game, Jones did say he was proud of his team for standing during the National Anthem. He did go on to say that it was disappointing to see others kneeling. His exact words, via Snopes…

“I got to give a big pat on the back to our entire team, our coaching staff, our entire organization. We strongly, strongly support the flag. In every way, we support — it’s almost ridiculous to be saying it — the people that for generations and generations have given it all up so we can get out here and show off in front of millions of people on television. We respect that so much. That’s the real business. The forum of the NFL and the forum on television is a very significant thing. I’m for it being used in every way we can to support the great, great contributors in our society and that’s people that have supported America, the flag, and there’s no reason not to go all out right there. For anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing.”

There you have it. While jerry might be disappointed in players that kneel, he never mandated that any of the Dallas Cowboys players must stand during the anthem.