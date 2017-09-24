Pumpkin Spice Pizza is Now Available Here In DFW

It was only a matter of time.

The first day of fall was September 22nd and that basically means it’s pumpkin spice everything season. Villa Italian Pizza here in DFW has now started selling Pumpkin Spice Pizza for a limited time. Slices will have pumpkin pie filling spread across homemade crust and is topped with mozzarella. Pumpkin pie filling, spiced with nutmeg, clove and cinnamon are added to the top once the cheese has melted. Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications for Villa Italian Kitchen tells the Fort Worth Star Telegram, “There’s no denying that everyone loves pizza, so combining our hit Neapolitan Cheese Slice with the delicious fall flavors of pumpkin spice just made sense, we are confident that this seasonal twist on our beloved cheese pizza will be a hit with all of our pumpkin spice loving guests this fall!” What do you think? Is it worth a try?