New BBQ Restaurant in Dallas has Its Own 50 Foot Ferris Wheel

Filed Under: BBQ, Ferris Wheel
(Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images )

Can’t afford to go to the fair but still crave some good food? This is the next best thing and it’s open all year.

In the heart of the Dallas design district is a new backyard barbecue restaurant with a 7,000 square-foot patio featuring, giant Jenga, giant Checkers and a 50- foot ferris wheel. Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ will officially open on September 25th and will host live country music acts and even have a diverse BBQ menu. Pitmaster Doug Pickering’s menu will include brisket, ribs, house-made sausage, honey-brined smoked turkey breast and and Carolina-style pork shoulder. According to a press release, Pickering’s barbecue style is influenced by “Kansas City, Memphis, Texas and beyond” Ferris Wheelers will be located at 1950 Market Center Blvd., Dallas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live