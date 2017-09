Yes, this kid is definitely banking!

According to TMZ, Elias Harger, who plays DJ Tanner’s (Candace Cameron) son, made $10,000 on just the first season of Fuller House. Keep in mind, this kid is only 9 years old!

He was in all 26 episodes on the first season and for season two, he got a $400 raise!

As for season 3, Harger will make almost $11,000 per episode! He definitely has college covered in the future!

Marco A. Salinas