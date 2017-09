The new Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall has invited the citizens of Dallas for a meet-and-greet.

According to sister station CBS11, it will take place on Monday Sept 25 at the Moody Performance Hall from 4:30p-6:30p.

More Dallas officials will be there like…

City Manager T.C. Broadnax

Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune

Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway

Councilmember Adam McGough

Police Chief wants to connect the public and police to have a great relationship between the two.

Marco A. Salinas