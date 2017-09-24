Best Pumpkin Patches In DFW

It’s that time of the season again and well, I know you and your family are planning on going to a pumpkin patch soon, so according to the Star-Telegram, here are a few places that are the best places to go…

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze in Grapevine

The Pumpkin Patch at First Christian Church in Arlington

Pumpkin Patch at The Woods United Methodist Church in Grand Prairie

Pumpkin Days at Mainstay Farms in Cleburne

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

To read the info of each and pricing (if any), click here.

Marco A. Salinas