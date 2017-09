According to E! here are just some of the shows that are coming and are leaving Netflix in October….

Coming Soon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song

13 Demons

Cult of Chucky

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Meet the Robinsons

Stranger Things Season 2

The Mist Season 1

Leaving

Malcolm in the Middle Seasons 1-7

Million Dollar Baby

One Tree Hill Seasons 1-9

Prison Break Seasons 1-4

Titanic

Marco A. Salinas