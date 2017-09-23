Walmart Wants To Do A Lot More Than Just Deliver Groceries To Your Home…

WOW…Walmart really wants to beat Amazon!

So much so, that they want to walk into your home and put your groceries that you ordered online into your refrigerator (even when you’re not there!). Just watch the video above.

Walmart (along with August home: a smart-lock company) is testing the “in-fridge delivery” service in Silicon Valley.

A spokesperson for Walmart said, “Think about that: someone else does the shopping for you AND puts it all away!”

Your move, Amazon.

Source: Business Insider

