According to TMZ, Caitlin Bree from ‘Clerks’ has died from an overdose of painkillers.

The medical examiner from New Jersey says that the actress died of an “acute and chronic intravenous use of hydromorphone” as said on TMZ. Though she had cancer, anemia, lung disease and immune deficiency.

She was 44 when she died and her family says that she had been fighting these diseases for years.

RIP Lisa Spoonauer

Marco A. Salinas