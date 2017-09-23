A Mysterious ‘Ghost Ship’ Has Washed Ashore On A Beach In Florida After Hurricane Irma

A “ghost ship” has appeared on Melbourne Beach in Florida…and no one is exactly sure how it got there.

The huge, two-masted sailboat has had its fair share of gawkers and photo-takers: but most agree it’s very eerie looking (check out all of the photos below).

From what people have been able to figure out, it’s probably traveled hundreds of miles (most likely from Key West) because of the devastation of Hurricane Irma.

Even weirder? A local sheriff’s office has identified the owner as being in jail.

Key West-based boat washes ashore in Melbourne Beach days after Irma https://t.co/Wye2SmN0s0 pic.twitter.com/Vn1XM1ARNU — WESH 2 News (@WESH) September 22, 2017

A ghost ship washed ashore Melbourne Beach, FL https://t.co/4Qvf2anjYI — Early Today (@NBC_EarlyToday) September 22, 2017

GHOST SHIP: people flocking to #MelbourneBeach to see sailboat #Irma brought to shore, 100's of miles from home. At 5 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/dOkjWMnwNu — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 21, 2017

My best pal in Melbourne Beach Florida sent me this today. When he woke up this morning a sailboat was on the beach in front of his house. pic.twitter.com/tJeTWkFFIz — Stan Collins (@stan_sdcollins) September 20, 2017

Mystery "ghost ship" washes up in FL post-Hurricane Irma. Registered to someone who is currently in jail #WakeUpNews https://t.co/B2yxEVZTDV pic.twitter.com/488QboCyAb — Erin Lawrence (@tvchick13CTV) September 22, 2017

Sources: WFLA Channel 8 and Twitter

