Neighbors Call Police After Resident Puts Up “Disturbing” Halloween Decoration Early

Some residents on Chuckey Pike in Greene County, Tennessee feel one of their neighbor’s Halloween decorations was a bad picture “to paint for young children.”

Isn’t that the point of Halloween decorations?

Anyway, the decoration even has the local police talking, asking people not to no longer call about a “suspicious person lying in a driveway with bloody handprints on the garage.” When they rushed to the scene after the first calls, they did indeed find a man lying on the driveway, albeit one that was stuffed with straw.

While some might believe the display to be disturbing, it does have its fans. One user wrote, “Literally congratulations to these people making something look so real.” Another wrote, “Despite it all, it’s a good decoration for Halloween. Can you imagine how many break-ins it could prevent…?” Even the police chimed in saying, “Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

Via Fox 4