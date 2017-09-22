Morrissey Announces North American Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Morrissey has announced a run of tour dates for the fall. The trek includes two previously-scheduled Hollywood Bowl shows with Billy Idol.

The singer recently announced a new album Low in High School, which is due out November 17, and he shared its first single, “Spent the Day in Bed.”

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/2 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/4 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/5 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/10, 11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11-28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11-30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/2 – New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden

12/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/7 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

