LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Crosby!!!!

Filed Under: animal rescue, Black Lab, Crosby, dog adoption, Dog of the Week, dog rescue, lab, lab puppy, Legacy Humane Society, LHS, LHS Crosby, pet adoption
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Crosby is an adorable 5 month old lab mix!  He was rescued from a shelter in rural Texas.  He was very underweight when Legacy Humane Society found him, but after a few meals with his foster mom, he is now at a healthy weight.

Crosby is full of personality, and loves to be with his people.  In fact, on day three of living with his new foster mom, Crosby realized he wasn’t big enough to jump on the couch.  But that didn’t stop him.  He grabbed one of the big pillows and pulled it down to use as a ramp so he could climb up to his favorite lounging spot.

crosby 1 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Crosby!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Crosby is very smart.  He is already crate and potty trained.  He loves hanging out with his fur sister, and will do best in a home with other four-legged fur babies.  He also has a special rabbit toy that he takes with him everywhere.  They sleep together, play together, eat together…well they do everything together.  So, his rabbit toy is also looking for a forever home since they cannot be separated.  🙂

crosby 3 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Crosby!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Crosby is fully vaccinated and has been neutered.  If you are interested in adopting Crosby, please complete an online application today at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/.

crosby 4 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Crosby!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

crosby 2 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Crosby!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live