LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Crosby!!!!

Crosby is an adorable 5 month old lab mix! He was rescued from a shelter in rural Texas. He was very underweight when Legacy Humane Society found him, but after a few meals with his foster mom, he is now at a healthy weight.

Crosby is full of personality, and loves to be with his people. In fact, on day three of living with his new foster mom, Crosby realized he wasn’t big enough to jump on the couch. But that didn’t stop him. He grabbed one of the big pillows and pulled it down to use as a ramp so he could climb up to his favorite lounging spot.

Crosby is very smart. He is already crate and potty trained. He loves hanging out with his fur sister, and will do best in a home with other four-legged fur babies. He also has a special rabbit toy that he takes with him everywhere. They sleep together, play together, eat together…well they do everything together. So, his rabbit toy is also looking for a forever home since they cannot be separated. 🙂

Crosby is fully vaccinated and has been neutered. If you are interested in adopting Crosby, please complete an online application today at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/.