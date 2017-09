This is HUGE!

It has officially been anounnced that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott. The reality star is reported to be due in Febuary.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” said the source. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

Kylie has been dating Travis for quite some time after breaking up with former boyfriend Tyga.

-source via People.com