Impress Your Friends With These Hidden iOS 11 Features On Your iPhone And iPad

Apple just released iOS 11 on Tuesday: and chances are you’re still getting used to it…or maybe you haven’t even downloaded and installed it yet. Still, this is a major update, and there are some cool things to discover. We’ve trimmed the list down to 10 features you normally wouldn’t see.

First off, before we get into these amazing new iOS features, if you haven’t downloaded and installed iOS 11 yet, please make sure you do the usual “pre-iOS Update stuff” like backing-up your device, knowing your passwords, getting rid of the apps you never use, etc. IMPORTANT NOTE: 32 bit apps won’t run on iOS 11, so you might want to see if you have any on your device by tapping on Settings > General > About > Applications.

In order to have iOS 11 in the first place, these are the Apple devices that can run it: iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, iPod touch 6th, iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus (when it’s released) and iPhone X (when you take out a second mortgage on your house…kidding…when it’s released!). You can also see if iOS 11 is supported on your device by tapping on: Settings > General > Software Update.

Even though the update is very big in size (teetering around 2 GB), Apple has a cool way of getting it installed: even if there’s barely any room on your device. The process of installing iOS 11 temporarily deletes apps that you use the least: and then re-installs them when the update is done. Smart!

So let’s move on to these impressive hidden iOS features.

You Can Save .GIFs To Your Photo Library: need I say more?

Apple Maps Is Smartening Up: that screenshot below? It’s of Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. Looks a little more detailed, doesn’t it?

Retooled Control Center: no need to swipe to get to other icons!

You Can Customize The Control Center: even though you can’t customize it with every icon, it’s nice to be able to be choosy.

Edit Your Screenshots On The Fly: as soon as you take a screenshot (hit Home & Sleep/Wake buttons at the same time), a thumbnail pops up in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. You can tap on it to edit it. iOS will even ask if you want to keep or delete it.

Emergency Mode: hit your sleep/wake button five times, and this pops up.

Record Your Screen From Your Device: just add “Screen Recording” to your Control Center, and you can record everything you do (the video will automatically be saved for you when you’re done).

Don’t Be Disturbed When You’re Driving: iOS can either auto-detect when you’re driving, or notice when you connect to the Bluetooth in your car, to silence all notifications.

Easily Scan QR Codes: no need to bring up an app to do this any more! iOS 11 is now smart enough to read a QR code when you point your device’s camera at it.

Automatically Delete Apps You Don’t Use: don’t worry…the icons will still be there (as well as the data). If you decide to get back into the app, iOS 11 will automatically download it for you. This is just an innovative way to give your device more space (16 GB devices, anyone?).

