Today, September 22nd, marks the first official day of the Fall season.

What better way to celebrate than with a delicious(?) slice of candy corn pizza. Â Now mind you, this is not a dessert pizza topped with candy corn; it’s a regular pizza, with cheese, tomato sauce, garlic and the works, topped with candy corn.

Who thought this was a good idea?

Tis the season my dudes pic.twitter.com/BzNqeaY191 — ASSWOLF (@TheRealAsswolf) September 18, 2017

Of course people were pretty upset someone would desecrate a pizza like that with candy corn., and we’re going to have to agree with them!

First it was pineapple on pizza.

Then it was pizza in milk.

Then it was pizza and peeps.

Now it's candy corn on pizza. 😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐 — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) September 18, 2017

Via Delish