Ubers Flying Taxi Service Getting Closer to Becoming a Reality in Dallas

Frisco to DFW airport in 8 minutes? Sign me up!

Uber Aviation Director Mark Moore, shared the company’s plans to build Vertiports on existing parking garages at while talking to an industry conference on Wednesday. Moore even mention the stops that are under consideration are AT&T Stadium and Toyota’s headquarters in Plano. According to FOX 4 News this is the first news to come out since Mayor Mike Rawlings announced that Dallas would be among the first to acquire the new Uber Program. Local company Bell Helicopter is one of five companies designing the vehicles for flight. Uber has already put noise sensors in place to around the metroplex to make sure its flying vehicles fly routes don’t bug the community. According to a map Uber shared, an Uber X would take close to 2 hours to reach DFW airport, while Uber air would only take 8 minutes. Uber hopes to have demo flights in 2020 and be in full use by 2023. Moore said that the company’s goal is “Upwards of 100,000 people per day, per city.”