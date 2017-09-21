Texas Ranger Reveal New Rendering of Globe Life Field

New images have emerged today of the new Texas Rangers ball park.

HKS Architecture Firm announced Thursday at a news conference that groundbreaking for the new Globe Life Field will begin September 28th. Along with the ground breaking date, the firm also unveiled new renderings of the stadium. The new park will will seat 41,000 as compared to the 48,000 at the current park. HKS tells CBS DFW that the new ballpark will be the only stadium in Major League Baseball to have an upper concourse that extends all the way around the park. The stadium should be completed by the 2020 MLB season. Check out some of the pics below.