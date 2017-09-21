Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Carving Letters Into Lincoln Memorial With A Penny

A student from the Kyrgyz Republic is in hot water after he was caught carving the letters “HYPT MAEK” into the Lincoln Memorial. Nurtilek Bakirov was arrested after officers caught him using a penny to carve the letters onto the north side of the fifth pillar of the memorial.

Bakirov could be serving up to 10 years in prison and pay a $25,000 fine for malicious destruction of property.

Lincoln Memorial vandalized by student from Kyrgyz Republic, engraved the letters “HYPT MAEK” into the fifth pillar on the north side pic.twitter.com/qTJ2aufdhJ — THREAT-CADRE, LLC (@THREATcadre) September 21, 2017

A representative from the parks service released a statement saying. “We’ll have some different options over the next days and weeks to see what if any course of action there is to take, but until we know what that course of action is we can’t really comment on the level of effort or amount of money that would be involved to do so.”

Via Fox News