Linda Hamilton Confirmed for ‘Terminator 6’ After More Than 25 Years Since Leaving the Franchise

Original Terminator series creator, James Cameron, has announced Linda Hamilton will make her return to the movie franchise. The announcement was made during a private celebration. The sixth installment is yet to be named but will pick up as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, meaning, Linda Hamilton being completely omitted from the plot in Terminator Three: Rise of the Machines will be scrapped.

Cameron has expressed his excitement for Hamilton’s return, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return.”

Hamilton, who was married to Cameron for a brief time in the late 1990s, has not appeared in the franchise since Terminator 2, but did provide a voiceover for the fourth film, Terminator: Salvation.

It also appears that Arnold Schwarzenegger will be joining forces with Hamilton for this killer comeback. In an interview with Schwarzenegger the actor hinted the movie will be dropping in March 2018.

