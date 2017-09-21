Kardashian DASH Store Employee Held At Gun Point

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

An employee at the Kardashian’s DASH store in West Hollywood was held at gunpoint on Thursday. Reports say that a woman entered the store at 11:19 AM and approached the cashier. The suspect then pulled out a revolver and began yelling “free Cuba” and “stay away from Cuba.” The woman proceeded to knock products off the counter before again pointing the gun at the cashier. The suspect then suddenly left the store.

The employee then called the police who arrived quickly to the scene. Officials say this strange confrontation was not an attempted robbery. So far, no arrests have been made.

Via TMZ

 

