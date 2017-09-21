Jack’s Nine @ 9, Fall Concert Series

Thursday, September 21

We brought you our va s for the summer, now we’re looking forward to the Fall!

Here are the top nine songs we can’t wait to see performed in DFW in the coming months!

Depeche Mode-Just Can’t Get Enough (Ok…they’re here tomorrow, and it’s not exactly Fall yet. You know we just can’t help ourselves!)

Kiss-Rock & Roll All Nite (9/27 Toyota Music Factory, Irving)

Counting Crows-Mr. Jones (10/1 Toyota Music Factory, Irving)

Kenny Loggins-Footloose (11/7 Bass Hall, Fort Worth)

Beach Boys-Kokomo (10/10 Majestic Theater, Dallas)

Cake-Never There (10/6 South Side Ballroom, Dallas)

Gary Numan-Cars (12/14 Trees, Dallas)

Foster The People-Pumped Up Kicks (10/14 House of Blues, Dallas)

Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl (10/5 Majestic Theater (w/ Richard Marx!), Dallas)