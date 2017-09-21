Auto Tracking Company Falls Victim To Massive Data Leak

SVR Tracking, a vehicle device tracking company, has fallen victim to a massive data leak. So far, over half a million people’s log in data have been posted online. This leak exposes both the personal and vehicle data for the customers using the SVR’s service.

The data leaked includes emails, passwords, VIN numbers, GPS data, license plate numbers and vehicle location information. Because SVR offers 24/7 vehicle tracking, potential hackers can now use these leaked records to track drivers.

The good news is Kromtech Security Center spotted the leak and blocked access to the records within a matter of hours. The data was only accessible for a short period of time.

Via Mashable