Joe Walsh wants to clarify once and for all. He is NOT former Illinois GOP Congressman Joe Walsh.

Joe Walsh of The Eagles was at LAX yesterday when TMZ asked him about the confusion.

Walsh said in a laughing tone, “That’s not me… it’s the other one o.k. (laughing)… stop writing me emails (laughing)… I pay my child support (laughing).”

Click HERE and see how Joe addressed the situation.