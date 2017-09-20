Study Finds Head Shape Determines If You’re More Likely To Cheat On Your Partner

Researchers from Nipissing University in Canada have found that, believe it or not, a person’s head shape relates to how high their sexual drive is.

The researchers had more than 300 students fill out a survey regarding their sexual proclivity, and take a photo of their faces in order to analyze the height and width of their heads. The study notes that, “Researchers attributed differences in facial proportions to variations in testosterone levels during particular developmental periods, such as puberty. This hormone plays a role in forming adult sexual attitudes and desires.”

Apparently, the study found that men and women with a squared face shape possess a higher sex drive than those with longer and thinner faces. The study also found that men with square faces are also more likely to cheat on their partners.

The full study is published in Springer’s journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

Via CBS

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter