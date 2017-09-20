Melania Trump Threatens To Sue Over Billboard Advertising Her English Skills

All across Zagreb, the capital city of Croatia, billboards have been appearing bearing a gigantic image of First Lady Melania Trump with the caption, “Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English.”

The billboards were out to encourage people to attend Croatia’s Američki Institut for english lessons, and rest assured, the Trump organization is not happy.

Melania has threatened to sue if the billboards were not taken down, and so far, the Američki Institut is fully complying, and even President Trump, according to their Slovenian-hired lawyer, said Melania was “satisfied with the fact that the school admitted they violated the law,” but she is still pursuing her legal options.

The school maintains, however, that this was al a giant misunderstanding. Ivis Buric, a spokeswoman for the institute said, “It was meant to be something positive, to show her as a role model. We are very sorry that the billboards were misunderstood as something intended to mock the U.S. First Lady.”

Via The Cut

