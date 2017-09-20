Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 20, 1998

Wednesday, September 20
The year was 1998. On this day, Jackie Chain and Chris Tucker had become household names after dominating the box office with Rush Hour in its opening weekend, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and George Strait were still winning CMAs, and a domain name called “Google” was registered.
Here were the songs burning up the charts on September 20th, 1998.
Goo Goo Dolls-Slide
Shania Twain-You’re Still The One
Third Eye Blind-Jumper
Eagle-Eye Cherry-Save Tonight
Faith Hill-This Kiss
Barenaked Ladies-One Week
Savage Garden-Truly Madly Deeply
Jennifer Paige-Crush
Aerosmith-I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing