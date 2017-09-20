Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 20, 1998

Wednesday, September 20

The year was 1998. On this day, Jackie Chain and Chris Tucker had become household names after dominating the box office with Rush Hour in its opening weekend, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and George Strait were still winning CMAs, and a domain name called “Google” was registered.

Here were the songs burning up the charts on September 20th, 1998.

Goo Goo Dolls-Slide

Shania Twain-You’re Still The One

Third Eye Blind-Jumper

Eagle-Eye Cherry-Save Tonight

Faith Hill-This Kiss

Barenaked Ladies-One Week

Savage Garden-Truly Madly Deeply

Jennifer Paige-Crush

Aerosmith-I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing