Instagram Introduces New Feature That Lets You See Who Follows You

By JT
We have been waiting patiently, and it seems that finally Instagram has answered our calls.

The app has just introduced a new feature that will show if a user is following you or not if you are looking at their page.

No more are the days of scrolling through our own followers or scroll through who other people follow in order to find out this truth.

Unfortunately, this update, for the time being, appears only to be available for Android users, although with Apple launching their new iOS 11, we’re sure iPhone Instagrammers will be able to enjoy this new feature before very long!

