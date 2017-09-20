HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Series Is All But Confirmed

‘Watchmen’ has always been one of the most popular graphic novels to date. Fans have been asking for a live-action adaptation for years, but after the not so great 2009 Zack Snyder adaptation many gave up on ‘Watchmen.’

Well, now there’s been rumors floating around that HBO will be adapting the novel into a series. Many also speculated that after ‘The Leftovers’ Damon Lindlehof would be tapped to direct the series.

Nothing’s been confirmed yet but a recent post from Lindlehof’s Instagram hints that preproduction might already be under way.

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

For those of you who aren’t familiar with ‘Watchmen,’ this trophy was given to the original Night Owl after his retirement. Its a pretty obscure reference, but this post makes a pretty good case for confirming the show.

Via UPROXX