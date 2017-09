HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Series Is All But Confirmed

‘Watchmen’ has always been one of the most popular graphic novels to date. Fans have been asking for a live-action adaptation for years, but after the not so great 2009┬áZack Snyder adaptation many gave up on ‘Watchmen.’

Well, now there’s been rumors floating around that HBO will be adapting the novel into a series. Many also speculated that after ‘The Leftovers’┬áDamon Lindlehof would be tapped to direct the series.

Nothing’s been confirmed yet but a recent post from Lindlehof’s Instagram hints that preproduction might already be under way.

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

For those of you who aren’t familiar with ‘Watchmen,’ this trophy was given to the original Night Owl after his retirement. Its a pretty obscure reference, but this post makes a pretty good case for confirming the show.

Via UPROXX