Don Henley to Play Benefit Show at Bass Performance Hall for Hurricane Harvey Victims

“Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert” will be on Tuesday, November 28th.

Don Henley will be preforming along side 2 fellow Texans Clint Black, and Lyle Lovett. According to a news release from Bass Hall. This will be a one-of-a-kind event where all ticket proceeds will go to The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation, which will distribute the funds to charitable organizations and programs working in Houston and Aransas County to bring relief to those affected by Harvey. All of the artists are donating their time, and all expenses for the event are being underwritten by Ed Bass so that full proceeds from tickets sales and sponsorship’s will go to Hurricane Harvey Relief. Tickets go on sale Friday September 22nd for $150 to $1,000.