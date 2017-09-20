Chili’s Removes Nearly Half Its Items From Their Menu; Did Your Favorites Make The Cut?

By JT
Filed Under: Chili's, Dallas, DFW, food, Hamburgers, local, menu, restaurant
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images For Chili's)

Everybody has their favorites when they go out to eat.  If you’re a big fan of Dallas-based Chili’s, and often find yourself ordering the same thing over and over again, you might want to take a seat, because the next time you go back, it might be gone.

Chili’s reduced its menu by almost 50%, in an effort to “go back to their roots,” and focus more on the foods that made them so popular: burgers, ribs, and fajitas.

Even if you’re upset by this reduction, this restaurant is having all sorts of fun.  They’ve been posting hilarious “in memoriam” videos for all of the menu items they’ve removed.

If you’re curious if your favorite item made the cut, you can check out the Chili’s menu HERE!

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live