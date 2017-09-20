Amazon’s “Frequently Bought Together” Feature Was Suggesting Bomb-Making Ingredients

Amazon is investigating their algorithms after a British television report claimed that their “Frequently Bought Together” feature was suggesting ingredients used in bomb making. The ingredients themselves are all harmless, like cooking ingredients, but when coupled together with other items they can produce a deadly homemade explosive device.

Amazon recently said in a statement, “In light of recent events, we are reviewing our website to ensure that all these products are presented in an appropriate manner. We also continue to work closely with police and law enforcement agencies when circumstances arise where we can assist their investigations.”

You can checkout the full news segment above.

Via NY Times